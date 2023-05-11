Armando Broja may not get to make his comeback from his torn ACL before the end of this season, but he is targeting a return to action for Chelsea in pre-season, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

The 21-year-old underwent surgery only in December, but has been steadily stepping up his training levels for at least the past couple months as he continues to make great progress in his recovery. ACL timeframes can vary from athlete to athlete, but a six- or seven-month rehab would put Broja at just about the shortest end of the usual range.

If Broja can return for the full summer slate (which will included at least two weeks in the USA and five friendlies), it would certainly be a benefit to his prospects under any incoming new manager, but especially Mauricio Pochettino who has a reputation for intense training sessions that emphasize fitness levels — especially in preseason.

The job of starting first-choice striker is there to win right now!