What a finish by James pic.twitter.com/QPWeexyKLK — CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) May 10, 2023

A few minutes ago, Lauren James tried a similar dribble and was done dirty by her left-footed shot going over the crossbar. In her second attempt, she dribbles and puts a well-placed shot with the same foot to make 5-0 Chelsea Women against Leicester in the second half of their Women’s Super League encounter.