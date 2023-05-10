Chelsea Women remain strong in their league title defence, showing how they are up for the task by beating Everton 7-0 at Kingsmeadow last Sunday. Today the Blues return to their home turf to take on Leicester City, who we beat 8-0 away last time we met them, in December last year.

Ever since then the Foxes have not improved a lot, although their defence is not as leaky as it once was. In fact they beat our near-nemesis, Liverpool, 4-0 before losing to Arsenal on a meagre 1-0 scoreline. Still we should hope the Blues will be able to beat Leicester and go beyond, as goal difference can be the difference at the end of a championship that has been so tight at the top.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Berger | Périsset, Eriksson (c), Carter, Charles | Leupolz, Cuthbert | James, Cankovic, Reiten | Harder

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Svitkova, Fleming, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Kerr, Buchanan, Abdullina

Leicester starting eleven:

Leitzig | Nevin, Tierney, Bott, Whelan (c), Green, Siemsen, Goodwin, Cain, Purfield, Mace

Substitutes from: Lambourne, Levell, Reavill, Smith, Robinson, C. Jones, Pike, O’Brien

Date / Time: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 19.00 BST; 2pm EDT; 11:30pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, Surrey

On TV: Optus Sport (Australia)

Streaming: The FA Player (everywhere)

Let’s do this!