Kalidou Koulibaly could also miss the rest of the season for Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly is the latest player who may be done for the season, set to be out for “a while yet” with his hamstring injury and of course not many whiles left in the season itself.

The news was part of Frank Lampard’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow night’s match at the Emirates against Arsenal.

Lampard on injuries.



Koulibaly 'out for a while still, a tight call for the season.'



Cucurella 'two or three weeks'.



'Kai Havertz is in contention for the game.'



Reece James and Mason Mount are still possibly out for the season. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 1, 2023

Mason Mount and Reece James have already been shut down, while Marc Cucurella’s in a similar boat to Koulibaly. With nothing left to fight or play for this season, it’s perhaps for the best for them to begin their recoveries for next season.

K2’s long-anticipated debut season for us has not gone all that amazingly, but he did have a few good moments. And it was this injury, picked up in the away leg against Real Madrid, which ultimately played a massive role in our Champions League exit as well.

Here’s to better days ahead for us all!