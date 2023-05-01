Arsenal vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Where London was once Blue, it has now turned Red. Arsenal have been far and away the best side in the capital all season.

In fact, they had a legitimate shot at a surprise title, one that they have now managed to almost completely fritter away by dropping twelve points in their last four games. Manchester City have overtaken them by a point and with a match in-hand, with a handful of games to go.

Chelsea, in the grand tradition of Gerrard’s Slip in 2014 and the 2016 Battle of the Bridge, could thus still make a grand contribution to the title race by sticking the proverbial knife in with an hilarious win at the Emirates.

Of course, playing Chelsea just might be what the doctor ordered to resuscitate any form or function. Arsenal may be out of form, but they ain’t got nothing on us!

Frank Lampard persisted with a lot of familiar faces of recent failures last time out. Is it time to just start rotating through everybody yet? We’re going nowhere fast, might as well have some fun, right?

Mason Mount and Reece James have been shut down for the season and Marc Cucurella, in effect, has been as well. Kai Havertz and Kalidou Koulibaly have been dealing with some minor knocks as well. Armando Broja remains out and working hard for his major comeback.

Choose wisely.

