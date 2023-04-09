1. WESLEY FOFANA (6.1)

There haven’t been too many bright spots this season, but Fofana’s return from injury and subsequent impact should bode well for the future.

He seems comfortable in both a back-three and a back-four, and has great physical and technical attributes that he utilizes well. He’s not necessarily error-free, but he’s still just 22 and thus prone to the occasional lapse in judgement. Great personality, too, based on what we see from Chelsea media. Certainly someone who can help form the spine of the new guard.

2. REECE JAMES (5.7)

Could write basically the same blurb about Reecey as about Wes. James also seems to be growing into a clubhouse leader, which is one area where this squad seems to be lacking a bit — especially when compared to the great Chelsea teams of yesteryear.

3. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (5.4)

Not much he could do about a probable Goal of the Season nominee.

vs. WOLVES (PL, A, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): W.Fofana (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): James (5.7), Arrizabalaga (5.4), Enzo (5.4)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Chalobah (4.9, sub), Chilwell (4.8, sub), Koulibaly (4.6), Kovačić (4.3), Gallagher (4.2), Félix (4.2)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Aubameyang (3.9, sub), Mudryk (3.9, sub), Pulisic (3.7, sub), Cucurella (3.5), Havertz (3.0)

WTF (1.0-2.9): Sterling (2.9)

OVERALL