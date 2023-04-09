Koulibaly believes he’s coming up to level, hopes to ‘win back the confidence’ of fans

Kalidou Koulibaly, like most of the rest of his teammates, has not quite lived up to expectations this season.

The 31-year-old center back, who had been on Chelsea’s wishlist for years and years, finally joined us this summer, but after a promising start and a lovely goal against Spurs, his season, like the team’s season, has fallen apart. While he’s hardly the only high profile big-money arrival to suffer such a fate, he’s underperformed at a position where we have actually had some solid performances. Despite consistent opportunities, K2’s efforts have not compared well with the shifts from Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, or Benoît Badiashile — all three rated notably higher in our community player ratings — and have reduced Trevoh Chalobah’s minutes as well.

Koulibaly is well aware of his own struggles of course — most everyone is their own harshest critic — but in a summer that promises further massive change in the coaching staff and the playing squad, he’s hoping to continue to play a role going forward and be a part of our still ambitious future.

“I know I’m not at 100 per cent yet, but think I’m coming to my level. Chelsea made a big decision to sign me and there’s a big desire in me to give back. I want to be part of this club for many years. “This is not the year Chelsea were expecting, but sometimes when you have big changes, new proprietors, and half the team is new, everybody has to adapt. But we know how big the ambition is here and we’re going to work to win back the confidence of the supporters.” -Kalidou Koulibaly; source: Metro

Let’s hope so, K2! Let’s hope so indeed.