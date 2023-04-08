Wolves 1-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Technical difficulties prevented me from watching the first few minutes of this game, but those certainly wouldn’t be the last difficulties we’d encounter here today.

Chelsea struggled to get a foothold in this game, and Wolves created the more dangerous opportunities in the first half. A tremendous tackle from Wesley Fofana kept the game scoreless, but there wasn’t anything anyone could do about the wonderful volley from Matheus Nunes (well, other than not put ourselves into that position initially).

Wolves almost added to their lead shortly after, but Kepa made an excellent save on Diego Costa to keep the deficit manageable.

Chelsea were able to muster somewhat of a response in the second half, but were unable to find an opening. Félix did smash a shot into a defender’s arm, but the penalty shouts were optimistic.

Lampard rang the changes for the final 20, but the score remained unchanged. Aubameyang had a chance late, but some excellent defending from Dawson blocked his effort from James’ cutback.

Carefree.

Chelsea in a back-four with a midfield-three, which was Lampard’s preferred formation towards the end of his previous tenure as well

Hopefully Fofana’s knock is nothing major

Kanté rested; Mount injured and missed the trip entirely.

Third straight game without a goal. The good news is we can win the Champions League without scoring one.

Next up: Real Madrid away in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: