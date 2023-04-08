 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wolves vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Welcome to the start of the Second Lampard Age. This may be a very short age, so don’t blink; you might miss it!

Chelsea played a lot of 4-3-3 in the latter days of the First Lampard Age, and that’s probably what we’re seeing today as well, depending on how far up exactly Gallagher plays. No Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, or Ben Chilwell in the squad — hopefully all just being saved for Real Madrid. (UPDATE: Mount re-injury setback.)

Diego Costa starts for the home side.

Here we go!

Wolverhampton Wanderers starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sa | Toti, Kilman (c), Dawson, Semedo | Gomes, Lemina | Podence, Cunha, Nunes | Costa

Substitutes from: Bentley, Collins, Neto, Hwang, Sarabia, Moutinho, A.Traroé, Hodge, Bueno

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, W.Fofana, James | Gallagher, Enzo, Kovačić (c) | Sterling, Havertz, Félix

Substitutes from: Mendy, Chilwell, Badiashile, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Mudryk, Pulisic, Aubameyang

Date / Time: Saturday, April 8, 2023, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
Referee: Peter Bankes (on pitch); Andy Madley (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Universo Now (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

