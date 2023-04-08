Ian Maatsen and Burnley earn promotion to the Premier League

Burnley Football Club are making a swift return to the Premier League, having confirmed their bounce-back promotion with last night’s 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough — with seven (7!) games to spare! The win puts them 19 points clear of third-place Luton Town (the top two go up automatically), who have played one extra game.

In fact, Burnley have been so dominant that they have a chance at breaking the all-time record for points in a professional football league season in England, currently held by Reading with 106 points in the 2005-06 Championship season. Burnley would have to win all seven of their remaining games, or win six and draw one to finish on the same amount of points.

That Reading team included future Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell, but there is already a Chelsea on this Burnley team, with loanee Ian Maatsen playing a key role (fifth on the team in total minutes to be exact), and chipping in with 4 goals and 6 assists as well. And to think, the 21-year-old left back almost joined Feyenoord in the summer instead!

What may be next for the young left back is unclear, though it’ll likely involve the Premier League in some way, shape, or form. He said as much recently, while also targeting the second division title, which is practically theirs already.

Congrats young man! And congrats also to club captain and former Chelsea youth captain, Jack Cork as well! He’s a veteran now, going on 34 and with over 500 professional appearances to his name, but still going strong!