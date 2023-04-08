Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Wolverhampton: Climbing Mount Resurrection?

There’s never a dull moment at Chelsea and an old face has returned to Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard 2.0 is here and starts his tenure with a trip a up north to Wolverhampton. There have been no new injuries so a wide range of options are at our disposal.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

While the WAGNH community have stuck to the recently popular again 3-4-3 formation, the two main back-four looks, the 4-3-3 (27%) and the 4-2-3-1 (20%) combined are very close to the two main three-back setups, the 3-4-3 (37%) and the 3-5-2 (13%), combined.

Similarly, Lampard’s return sees his former number one goalkeeper, Édouard Mendy (25%) close the gap quite a bit to Kepa Arrizabalaga. It’ll be interesting to see how this trend develops here.

Trevoh Chalobah (14%) remains relegated to the bench as the trio of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wes Fofana and Benoît Badiashile make up the back line. No Reece James and Ben Chilwell, no party, so both naturally start. It’s likely that Marc Cucurella (9%) will have a tough time of tying down a spot in the near future.

A midfield containing Enzo Fernández and N’Golo Kanté was always going to be juicy to watch and the two certainly didn’t disappoint against Liverpool. They now try to emulate that performance in a two-man pivot. Mateo Kovačić (33%) is the first choice from the bench; the other options remain far off — Denis Zakaria’s 6% being the highest of the rest.

Lampard’s reinstatement sees Mason Mount’s stock rise and Kai Havertz (45%) is the one to pay the price by dropping to the bench. João Félix seems the most likely one to step in as false nine while Raheem Sterling lines up on the opposite side of Mount. Mykhailo Mudryk (31%) and Christian Pulisic (26%) are the only other close contenders for a spot in the attacking band.

3-4-3 (37%)

Arrizabalaga (75%) | Badiashile (75%), Koulibaly (60%), Fofana (92%) | Chilwell (94%), Kanté (88%), Enzo (95%), James (96%) | Sterling (51%), Félix (75%), Mount (62%)