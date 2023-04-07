Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

When Chelsea take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, it will be our third successive match with a different head coach in the dugout. From Graham Potter to Bruno Saltor, it is now Frank Lampard’s turn.

While Bruno not unexpectedly continued basically what Potter had done before, Lampard might have a few ideas of his own. Of course, two days with the squad, especially such a numerically large one, is hardly enough time to introduce yourself let alone change things up, though some of the players should still remember working with him not all that long ago.

Lampard’s good-vibes boost aside, our injury list has shrunk to a rather small size now as well. Barring any last-minute unexpected news, we should have everyone but Thiago Silva (knee), Armando Broja (ACL), and César Azpilicueta (concussion) available. And even Azpi was back in light training yesterday.

One thing to perhaps keep in mind is the first leg against Real Madrid coming up on Wednesday. Do you use the weekend to rest and rotate, or do you use it to try to generate rhythm and confidence?

Choose wisely!

