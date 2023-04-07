The Daily Hilario: Friday

Hmm
Sean Dyche with an acerbic reflection on Abdoulaye Doucoure’s red card.— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) April 6, 2023
“I thought at one point he (Harry Kane) might have snapped an eyelash, which would have been tragic. Abdoulaye certainly didn’t have to speak to the group to say anything.”
1st
Manchester United become the first team in the #PremierLeague to reach 1 million spectators this season. Other total attendances in the league:— Sporting News Football Club (@sn_footballclub) April 6, 2023
West Ham - 936,874
Arsenal - 903,073
Spurs - 863,151
Man City - 744,720
Newcastle - 731,395
Liverpool - 691,946
Chelsea - 599,824 pic.twitter.com/t8mLXuZ7kc
Charged
April 6, 2023
