 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PICTURES: Frank Lampard’s first training as Chelsea Caretaker Manager

Good vibes and big smiles

By David Pasztor
/ new
  • Who are all these new guys? Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Hey buddy, remember Project Restart? Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Listen, Misha, you gotta be the ball Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • No but seriously, score a [FUNNING] goal it ain’t so hard trust me Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Talent ID and Chill Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Bet you thought this would be the picture of Frank smiling behind Mason like a proud father Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Here it is! (uncropped) Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Grizzly man Azpi back in light training! Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Frank Lampard and a striker from Côte d’Ivoire, just as it should be Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • NG brings a smile to every face Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Good to see the classic Lampard stance back Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • What’s the worst that could happen, eh? Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

A little over two years after taking his last training as Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard was back out on the grass at Cobham for his first training as Chelsea caretaker. There were quite a few familiar faces, but also quite a few new ones. Trying to make all that work cohesively will be his biggest challenge in the remaining couple months of this season.

Lampard’s staff has not been confirmed yet, and probably not uncoincidentally, none were featured in any of the pictures from the training ground released to the public. The expectation is that all four of the ex-Chelsea and Cobham crew will join, including Joe Edwards, Chris Jones, Ashley Cole, and even Paul Clement.

Presumably all that will be in place before Saturday when we take on Wolves away. Incidentally, that would’ve been the next fixture for Lampard in 2021 as well. The football gods love a symmetry!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History