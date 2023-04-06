PICTURES: Frank Lampard’s first training as Chelsea Caretaker Manager

A little over two years after taking his last training as Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard was back out on the grass at Cobham for his first training as Chelsea caretaker. There were quite a few familiar faces, but also quite a few new ones. Trying to make all that work cohesively will be his biggest challenge in the remaining couple months of this season.

Lampard’s staff has not been confirmed yet, and probably not uncoincidentally, none were featured in any of the pictures from the training ground released to the public. The expectation is that all four of the ex-Chelsea and Cobham crew will join, including Joe Edwards, Chris Jones, Ashley Cole, and even Paul Clement.

Presumably all that will be in place before Saturday when we take on Wolves away. Incidentally, that would’ve been the next fixture for Lampard in 2021 as well. The football gods love a symmetry!