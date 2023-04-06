Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, Player Ratings: N’Golo returns; maybe wins will, too!

1. N’GOLO KANTÉ (7.9)

There’s never a boring day at Chelsea, though sometimes we do have to play a bit of football and the football of late has been largely uninspiring. And that did not change much with Most Interimest Head Coach Bruno Saltor in charge — not that we should’ve expected anything else.

One big change however was the return of N’Golo Kanté to the starting lineup. It was his first start since August! We’ve taken our sweet time (and rightly so) to bring him back, and that showed in the sense that he was ready to make an immediate and more than welcome impact. With him and Enzo in midfield, we might a shot against anyone — even if his next appearance will make it four different managers in his last four games.

Has anything like that ever happened to any player in professional football history?

2. WESLEY FOFANA (7.4)

Wes had an inauspicious start to his Chelsea career with a couple indifferent performances and then a long-term injury, but he’s back and is now showing just why we might have spent all that money on him in the summer.

3. ENZO FERNÁNDEZ (7.1)

I’m glad that out of all of our January signings, it’s the club-record and Premier League-record arrival who’s settled in the most successfully — not getting ghosted like Badiashile either — and is already showing all this quality despite the chaos around him. It’s only gonna get better, Enzo! (Hopefully.)

vs. LIVERPOOL (PL, H, D 0-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Kanté (7.9), W.Fofana (7.4), Enzo (7.1), James (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Chilwell (6.7), Arrizabalaga (6.6), Loftus-Cheek (6.3), Cucurella (6.3), Félix (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Kovačić (5.9), Mudryk (5.3 sub), Gallagher (5.2 sub), Sterling (5.0, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Havertz (4.9)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

Also, I realized I forgot to run this, in the wake of Potter’s sacking and subsequent dramatics.

vs. ASTON VILLA (PL, L, D 0-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Chilwell (6.7), Kanté (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Enzo (5.8), James (5.4)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Félix (4.9), Kovačić (4.8), Madueke (4.8, sub), Arrizabalaga (4.8), Pulisic (4.5, sub), Koulibaly (4.3), Gallagher (4.3, sub), Havertz (4.2), Loftus-Cheek (4.0)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Mudryk (3.4)

FINAL NAIL (1.0-2.9): Cucurella (2.9)

OVERALL