Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome! Here we have two of the most disappointing teams of the season meeting on a random Tuesday night in April. One’s just sacked a manager for the second time this season, the other have a long-term manager who’s wondering how he’s still in the job.

Should be fun...?

Interim bossman Bruno has picked a somewhat sensible lineup at first glance, so that’s a good first step. N’Golo Kanté makes his first start since August in what looks like a perfect midfield on paper. Not sure why Badiashile keeps being benched though. And Wes is back, too! (Plus Mendy and Sterling on the bench!)

Virgil van Dijk misses out for a well rotated Liverpool through illness.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, W.Fofana | Chilwell, Kovačić, Kanté (c), Enzo, James | Havertz, Félix

Substitutes from: Mendy, Badiashile, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Madueke, Mudryk, Pulisic, Sterling

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):

Alisson | Tsimikas, Konaté, Matip, Gomez | Jones, Henderson, Fabinho | Firmino, Núñez, Jota

Substitutes from: Kelleher, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Robertson, Carvalho, Arthur, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold

Date / Time: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Chris Kavanagh (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!