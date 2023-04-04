Graham Potter may be history, but Chelsea still have a season to finish, and a likewise struggling Liverpool promise to be difficult opponents. One of the few positives is that there are no new injuries so there should be an almost healthy squad to pick from in order to get this “new era” off to a good start.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The easy ones first; Kepa Arrizabalaga remains the WAGNH community’s number one goalkeeper and the 3-4-3 the number one formation, with the 4-2-3-1 (16%) and 4-3-3 (15%) distant alternatives.

Anything other than a start for Benoît Badiashile surely doesn’t make sense, and so he starts alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and a reinstated Trevoh Chalobah. Wes Fofana (28%) isn’t risked just yet. Marc Cucurella’s (8%) costly mistake sees his popularity sink to a new low as dream duo Ben Chilwell and Reece James are the obvious picks at wing-back.

Mateo Kovačić (43%) drops to the bench in the wake of N’Golo Kanté’s return to action who will now hopefully aim to build a fruitful relationship with Enzo Fernández. The other options in midfield are well off the pace, with Denis Zakaria (9%) receiving the most votes of the rest.

None of Chelsea’s attacking threats radiate confidence at the moment but João Félix and Kai Havertz nevertheless continue to start given a lack of more prolific options. Mykhailo Mudryk (30%) wasn’t able to take his chance against Aston Villa and so Mason Mount returns to the lineup. Christian Pulisic (31%) and Noni Madueke (18%), among others, provide cover from the bench.

3-4-3 (57%)

Arrizabalaga (94%) | Badiashile (93%), Koulibaly (84%), Chalobah (50%) | Chilwell (97%), Kanté (69%), Enzo (97%), James (99%) | Félix (87%), Havertz (72%), Mount (44%)