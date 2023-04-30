Chelsea add friendly against Borussia Dortmund to summer USA Tour

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will renew acquaintances this summer after our most dramatic encounter in the Round of 16 of this season’s Champions League Round of 16, with a friendly in Chicago on Wednesday, August 2.

It’ll be nice to relive the absolute highpoint of this season, the 2-0 comeback against the possible German champions at the Bridge, overturning the 1-0 away defeat in the first leg. Goals by Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz made it another famous European night for us, and one that we will have to cherish for a bit since we won’t be back in that competition for who knows how long (at least one season).

This will be our fifth, and presumably final preseason friendly of this year’s summer USA Tour and training camp, joining games against Wrexham, Brighton, Newcastle, and Fulham. This is also the only game not on the east coast.

July 19: vs. Wrexham in Chapel Hill, NC

July 22: vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in Philadelphia

July 26: vs. Newcastle United in Atlanta

July 30: vs. Fulham in Landover, MD (i.e. Washinton DC)

Aug 2: vs. Borussia Dortmund in Chicago

(The 2023-24 Premier League season starts the weekend of August 12.)