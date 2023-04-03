 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
How should managerless Chelsea line up against fellow strugglers Liverpool?

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Olympique Lyonnais: Quarter-Final 2nd Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Despite the label at the top, most seem to respond to these pre-match surveys with a combination of how they would want Chelsea to set up and how they think the current manager might set up the team. Some weight one more than the other, some go completely one way or the other. But here is a rare opportunity for a blank slate.

While much of Graham Potter’s coaching staff remain around, including Interim Head Coach Bruno Saltor, we have no idea what they might have in mind for the team tomorrow night when we take on a reeling Liverpool side, who were just smacked 4-1 by Manchester City (their third loss on the bounce).

With most of the (massive) Blues squad healthy, the possibilities are indeed endless, especially if Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were to be available as well. They were close over the weekend! Thiago Silva (knee), César Azpilicueta (concussion), Édouard Mendy (finger) likely remain out however.

Choose wisely; choose freely!

