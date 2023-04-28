Chelsea’s value on the football pitch has nosedived precipitously this season — let’s talk about relegation, baby! — but hopefully our value as a “Brand” and as a marketing vehicle remains high, because we’re in need of a new shirt sponsor for next season.

The three-year deal with Three (at £40m per) is expiring in less than three months (end of June in fact), and we still don’t have a replacement ready or in place. We’ve been looking since at least February.

According to Sky News, we’re “hoping to strike a deal with a new sponsor within the next six weeks”. You would think that as much as Chelsea’s new ownership seem to be making a giant mess of things on the footballing end of things, they would be able to figure this one thing out amazingly well. I’m expecting big money, EghBoehly!

Sky’s report claims that we are “in talks” with Allianz, whose main involvement in football is a long-standing partnership with Bayern Munich (stadium, academy, actual shareholders, too), and who claim that no deal is “imminent” at the moment. Sky add that there are a “handful” of other companies “in discussions” with us.