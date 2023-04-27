Chelsea need at least two goals against Barcelona to complete their vengeance and make it to the Women’s Champions League final for a second time in their history. Barça did show last weekend that the job will not be made any easy for the Blues, but hope is certainly not lost on our side as shown by manager Emma Hayes’ strong lineup for the day.
Barcelona starting eleven:
Paños | Paredes, Maria León, Marta, Mariona, Graham, Patri, Aitana, Rolfo, Oshoala, Walsh
Substitutes from: Cata, L. Codina, Jana, Pina, Crnogorcevic, Alexia, Paraluello, Geyse, Bruna, Nuria, Rengen, Vicky López
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Carter | Leupolz, Cuthbert | Reiten, Fleming, Charles | Kerr
Substitutes from: Orman, Abdullina, Mušović, Ingle, Harder, Rytting Kaneryd, James, Čanković
Date / Time: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 17.45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 10:15pm IST
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain
Referee: Esther Staubli
Streaming: DAZN (YouTube, everywhere)
Let’s do this!
Loading comments...