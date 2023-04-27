Chelsea need at least two goals against Barcelona to complete their vengeance and make it to the Women’s Champions League final for a second time in their history. Barça did show last weekend that the job will not be made any easy for the Blues, but hope is certainly not lost on our side as shown by manager Emma Hayes’ strong lineup for the day.

Barcelona starting eleven:

Paños | Paredes, Maria León, Marta, Mariona, Graham, Patri, Aitana, Rolfo, Oshoala, Walsh

Substitutes from: Cata, L. Codina, Jana, Pina, Crnogorcevic, Alexia, Paraluello, Geyse, Bruna, Nuria, Rengen, Vicky López

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Carter | Leupolz, Cuthbert | Reiten, Fleming, Charles | Kerr

Substitutes from: Orman, Abdullina, Mušović, Ingle, Harder, Rytting Kaneryd, James, Čanković

Date / Time: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 17.45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 10:15pm IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Referee: Esther Staubli

Streaming: DAZN (YouTube, everywhere)

Let’s do this!