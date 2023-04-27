 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona Femení vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League semifinal: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC: Semifinal 2nd Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea need at least two goals against Barcelona to complete their vengeance and make it to the Women’s Champions League final for a second time in their history. Barça did show last weekend that the job will not be made any easy for the Blues, but hope is certainly not lost on our side as shown by manager Emma Hayes’ strong lineup for the day.

Barcelona starting eleven:
Paños | Paredes, Maria León, Marta, Mariona, Graham, Patri, Aitana, Rolfo, Oshoala, Walsh

Substitutes from: Cata, L. Codina, Jana, Pina, Crnogorcevic, Alexia, Paraluello, Geyse, Bruna, Nuria, Rengen, Vicky López

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Carter | Leupolz, Cuthbert | Reiten, Fleming, Charles | Kerr

Substitutes from: Orman, Abdullina, Mušović, Ingle, Harder, Rytting Kaneryd, James, Čanković

Date / Time: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 17.45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 10:15pm IST
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain
Referee: Esther Staubli

Streaming: DAZN (YouTube, everywhere)

Let’s do this!

