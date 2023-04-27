Marc Cucurella set to miss ‘a few weeks’ with quad injury

This all seems quite academic at this point, but Marc Cucurella is set to miss a few weeks with the latest injury in a season that’s been defined by injuries to a great extent.

Our backup left back was not involved at all in yesterday’s 2-0 home defeat to Brentford, with interim head coach Frank Lampard confirming the news after the final whistle on our latest debacle.

“Cucurella is injured. He injured himself in training two days ago. He will be out for a few weeks with a quad injury.” -Frank Lampard; source: Football.London

Considering that we, mercifully, have just one month left in this god forsaken season, we might have seen the last of Cucurella for this year. Not many tears will be shed.

That said, as much as Cucurella has out-subpared most of the squad in this most subpar of subpar seasons, he’s unlikely to be going anywhere. Here’s hoping he can rediscover at least some of his attacking game under the next head coach.