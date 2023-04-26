Mason Mount undergoes minor operation, hopes to be back in training soon

Mason Mount has been dealing with some sort of pelvic injury for the past couple months, limiting him to just three substitute appearances in our last eleven games. And although he looked to be improving, the decision was made to take care of it by going under the knife and thus shut him down for the rest of the season, which is practically over already anyway.

That procedure was successfully completed today, with Mason confirming the good news on his Instagram (thankfully he’s still on that social network after being hounded off Twitter recently).

“Had a minor procedure yesterday to sort out a discomfort I had for a while. Everything went well and I’m feeling good. Time to rest but can’t wait to get back to training in the coming weeks! Thanks for all your messages of support and a massive thank you to the medical team, doctors and nurses for looking after me.” -Mason Mount; source: Instagram

Mount had been playing a ridiculous amount of football over the past few years, for both club and country, so hopefully he now gets a bit of proper rest and takes his time to fully recover to come back stronger next season ... at Chelsea! (Sign the thing, please.)