Chelsea vs. Brentford, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to this epic midtable showdown of aimless mediocrity! Eleventh against tenth. Seven without a win against six without a win. Oh boy!

Might we at least score a goal? Let’s find out!

That said, Lampard has stuck with the 3-5-2 look, with all the midfielders and no forwards.

Here we go...

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Arrizabalaga | Chalobah, Silva, W.Fofana | Chilwell, Kovačić, Enzo, Kanté, Azpilicueta (c) | Sterling, Gallagher

Substitutes from: Mendy, Badiashile, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Mudryk, Pulisic, Ziyech, Aubameyang, Félix

Brentford starting XI:

Raya | Roerslev, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Wissa, Toney (c)

Substitutes from: Cox, Hickey, Schade, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Stevens

Date / Time: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 19.45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 12:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 3 (UK); none (USA); Star Sports HD2 (India); none (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GoTV (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

