Chelsea have seven games to try and get some positivity back. The fixture list is anything but easy and both Mason Mount and Reece James have been ruled out for the remainder of the season. So that’s obviously not going to make things easier and some rotation is needed.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community continue to stick to the 3-4-3 formation ahead of the less fashionable 4-2-3-1 (26%) and 4-3-3 (18%). In goal, Édouard Mendy (32%) comes closer to Kepa Arrizabalaga but nevertheless remains second fiddle — for now. Gaga Slonina collects a respectable 14% as third-choice.

Benoît Badiashile joins Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana in defense. Reece James (61%) would’ve started at right wing-back as usual but he’s now been ruled out. César Azpilicueta (18%), Trevoh Chalobah (20%), or Ruben Loftus-Cheek (14%) might deputize there instead. Ben Chilwell retains his spot ahead of Marc Cucurella (7%).

There’s absolutely no debate about who starts in midfield. N’Golo Kanté and Enzo Fernández may still need some time to gel but should be able to form a formidable partnership sooner rather than later. The futures of Mateo Kovačić (20%), Denis Zakaria (9%) and Conor Gallagher (18%) are all in doubt.

Up front, the injured Kai Havertz (34%) drops out and so the trio of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and João Félix get the votes — though only Mudryk has any confidence from the voters and is the only attacker to get at least 50%. Mason Mount (38%) misses out through surgery, while Raheem Sterling (16%) gets dropped and joins Christian Pulisic (17%), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (14%) and Hakim Ziyech (5%) on the sidelines. And has anyone seen David D. Fofana (37%)?

3-4-3 (42%)

Arrizabalaga (53%) | Badiashile (84%), Silva (66%), Fofana (88%) | Chilwell (88%), Kanté (82%), Enzo (93%), James (61%) | Mudryk (78%), Félix (40%), Madueke (41%)