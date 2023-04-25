Chelsea vs. Brentford, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea have seven games left this season, with practically nothing on the line. That’s over ten hours of largely meaningless football, which could mean ten hours of sheer and utter boredom and apathy, or ten hours of carefree fun and hope for the future. Let’s hope it’s the latter!

We certainly have plenty of players to try to out all the combinations and setups our little hearts could desire. Maybe give a few youths a chance, too. Why not? Frank Lampard’s just here to keep the seat warm for Mauricio Pochettino, who hopefully is already starting to take a look and running the rule over this bunch.

So, perhaps the players can think of this as an audition — or at least those players whose futures aren’t guaranteed by contract length, wages, status, etc. Those will have to find motivation elsewhere.

In any case, we should have just about everyone available (of course we’re the healthiest we’ve been when it doesn’t really matter anymore!), with the exception of Armando Broja and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Choose wisely.

