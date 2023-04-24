Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen named in Championship Team of the Season

It’s been a great season both individually and collectively for young Ian Maatsen at Burnley, who recently confirmed their promotion to the Premier League under the guidance of head coach Vincent Kompany (who’s on our managerial shortlist).

Maatsen has been a key player all season for them, with nearly 40 appearances across league and cup, with six assists and a career-high four goals contributed as well from left back. The 21-year-old was named Championship Player of the Month back in January and now he’s also been named in the Team of the Season for England’s second tier. Not too shabby for the young man from the PSV Academy who joined Chelsea in 1998 and had already made his senior debut for us at 17.

Recent reports have claimed that Burnley are hoping to bring Maatsen back for next season as well, though he has just one year left on his current Chelsea deal, which would rule out another loan as things stand. Either way, Maatsen’s future is unlikely to be Blue unfortunately, with both Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella ahead of him in the pecking order. Chilly just signed a new long-term extension and while Cucu’s been a bit tragic in his first season here, he ain’t going anywhere either.