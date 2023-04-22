In a span of five days Chelsea Women will be facing their 2021 Champions League final nemesis, Barcelona, twice for the competition’s semifinal. Much like the meeting almost two years ago, the Blues have a huge challenge in front of them as Barça’s last loss took place more than five months ago when Bayern beat them 3-1 in the group stage. Ever since they have gone on a 21-win streak across domestic and continental tournaments.

A tough battle for sure, especially given our injuries and all. But we will do our best, with manager Emma Hayes landing the best starting eleven she can to contain and hopefully beat the Catalans at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Berger | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Carter | Leupolz, Cuthbert | Charles, Cankovic, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Orman, Ingle, James, Fleming, Kaneryd, Harder, Abdullina

Barcelona starting eleven:

Paños | Paredes, Maria León, Graham, Patri, Aitana, Bronze, Rolfo, Paralluelo, Geyse, Walsh

Substitutes from: Cata, L. Codina, Jana, Pina, Crnogorcevic, Marta, Mariona, Bruna, Oshoala, Nuria R., Engen, Vicky López

Date / Time: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 12.30 BST; 7:30am EDT; 5:00pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Referee: Jana Adámková

On TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network (US)

Streaming: DAZN (YouTube, everywhere)

Let’s do this!