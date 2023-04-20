 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea confirm friendly against Wrexham for USA Tour

Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhеnney

By David Pasztor
Wrexham v Notts County - Vanarama National League - The Racecourse Ground Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

The rumored friendly against Wrexham for this summer has been officially announced today, with the Chelsea website confirming this match as part of our (East Coast-only) USA Tour.

The match will take place in Chapel Hill, NC on Wednesday, July 19, adding a fourth match to the slate of summer fixtures that already included three friendly as part of the “Premier League Summer Series”.

July 19: vs. Wrexham in Chapel Hill, NC
July 22: vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in Philadelphia
July 26: vs. Newcastle United in Atlanta
July 30: vs. Fulham in Landover, MD (i.e. Washinton DC)

Wrexham have become a household name in football circles, certainly here in the States, thanks to their high profile ownership (actual Hollywood ownership in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) and a few high profile signings, like YouTuber and overall nice guy Ben Foster, the long-time West Brom goalkeeper. Their investment looks to be paying off with a promotion back to the Football League from non-league football, which should be confirmed in the next few games.

