Chelsea confirm friendly against Wrexham for USA Tour

The rumored friendly against Wrexham for this summer has been officially announced today, with the Chelsea website confirming this match as part of our (East Coast-only) USA Tour.

The match will take place in Chapel Hill, NC on Wednesday, July 19, adding a fourth match to the slate of summer fixtures that already included three friendly as part of the “Premier League Summer Series”.

July 19: vs. Wrexham in Chapel Hill, NC

July 22: vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in Philadelphia

July 26: vs. Newcastle United in Atlanta

July 30: vs. Fulham in Landover, MD (i.e. Washinton DC)

Wrexham have become a household name in football circles, certainly here in the States, thanks to their high profile ownership (actual Hollywood ownership in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) and a few high profile signings, like YouTuber and overall nice guy Ben Foster, the long-time West Brom goalkeeper. Their investment looks to be paying off with a promotion back to the Football League from non-league football, which should be confirmed in the next few games.