Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid, Player Ratings: Thiago Silva still a class above

1. THIAGO SILVA (6.4)

Silva is an absolute legend of the game, and if this is to be his last Champions League match, it’s certainly not a fitting end for him. But he did win it all with us, and that will always be an indelible memory.

Thiago has also caused a bit of a stir with some of his post-match comments, and well, he certainly ain’t wrong. We’d do well to take those on board, along with the rest of the harsh lessons and learnings from this season, and put them into meaningful action going forward into next season and beyond. Otherwise, Lampard’s prediction of Chelsea being back soon will ring as hollow and silly as Todd Boehly’s 3-0 Chelsea win prediction in the first-leg.

Silva does have a contract for next season, but I’d suspect he’s free to choose his own destiny.

2. N’GOLO KANTÉ (6.2)

One does wonder how different this season might have been if Kanté doesn’t miss seven months of it, though we’ve still not won any of the games he’s played since coming back from that hamstring injury and subsequent surgery, so who knows.

Meanwhile, Kanté still does not have a contract for next season, and thus is also free to choose his own destiny.

3. REECE JAMES (6.2)

James does have a contract, and thank goodness for that. Real Madrid themselves may be one of the teams who might be looking to take advantage of our plight this season to pick over the team’s carcass in the transfer market, but hopefully we won’t really have to worry about that in Reecey’s case.

It should be noted that the top three in this game are the three highest rated players on the season (albeit with a smaller sample size in Kanté’s case). True quality always shines through.

vs. REAL MADRID (CL, H, L 0-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Silva (6.4), Kanté (6.2), James (6.2), Arrizabalaga (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): W.Fofana (5.9), Enzo (5.6), Havertz (5.3), Kovačić (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Gallagher (4.9), Mudryk (4.7, sub), Chalobah (4.5), Mount (4.1, sub), Cucurella (4.1)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Félix (3.7, sub), Sterling (3.0, sub)

OVERALL