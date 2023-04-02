The task of the placatory post-match interview after the latest shocking result fell to Reece James yesterday, and the man of few words responded in classically succinct Reecey style.

“We had the chances to get a goal but we didn’t take our chances and we got punished. “It is very tough but we are working hard. It is just the small details that are not clicking at the moment and we have to go back to the drawing board and try to change this.” -Reece James; source: Chelsea FC

Obviously we’re dealing with a few standard cliches here, but you can’t say that it’s “just the small details” with one breath but then add that “we have to go back to the drawing board” with the next. The drawing board is not for the small details, it’s for starting over!

It’s important to get your cliches right, Mr. Future Captain!

And yeah, I’d like to believe that it’s just the small details that are missing, but the reality might require a trip back to the drawing board, to wipe it clean and start again.