The great multi-club football empire that Chelsea’s new owners have envisioned has yet to take off and materialize in the real world, though it’s not for a lack of trying. We’ve had interest rejected in Portugal (Portimonense) and Brazil (Vasco), while talks with RC Strasbourg were said to be ongoing still a few weeks ago.

Now, another French team have confirmed our interest, which may or may not be active still — it’s unclear if we’re part of the “some” talks that are still ongoing, according to Girondins de Bordeaux president and owner, Gérard López.

“We’ve had discussions for a while and some are still ongoing. [Although] a dozen investors have contacted me in the last year. We know that the investment funds that are in Chelsea and other investors in English football are watching a lot of French clubs. We were among them but there were a lot of options. “If there is an investor who comes in, we’ll have to make room. But it’s my club, I’d like to see it return to its rightful place and whatever happens, I want to be part of the journey.” -Gérard López; source: L’Equipe via Ligue 1

López bought the historic club two years ago to save them from administration, but they remain on very shaky financial grounds. However, it also sounds like López doesn’t have too much interest in becoming just a cog in the machine, and are instead looking for a more traditional investment vehicle to help them out.