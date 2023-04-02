Chelsea to play Bayern Munich in Legends charity match in September

Mark your calendars! A match worth watching at Stamford Bridge is set to occur on September 9, as Chelsea Legends host Bayern Munich Legends in a charity match benefiting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

This event was announced by a couple Legends themselves, John Terry and Roberto Di Matteo ahead of last night’s debacle against Aston Villa, with the former set to play and the latter set to manage.

Does Robbie need any practice managing to prepare for this game? Maybe Graham Potter can do him a solid and let him take over for a few weeks.

In all seriousness, Di Matteo did confirm that he’s hoping to reunite the team who so famously beat Bayern in the 2012 Champions League final. The vast majority are retired at this point, so that shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Only David Luiz (Flamengo), Juan Mata (Galatasaray), Ryan Bertrand (Leicester City), Oriol Romeu (Girona), and Salomon Kalou (somewhere in Djibouti?) are still active at this point, a decade and change later.

This will be the first Legends game held at the Bridge since a similar event five years ago, when a side comprised largely of the 1998 Cup Winners’ Cup final-winning squad featured.