Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

I’m not sure if I’m upset or relieved that I won’t quite be able to watch this thing live. Fellipe will be here for the burden/honor of documenting this most depressing/amazing beatdown/comeback (cross out as necessary).

Big Game King Kai’s back and gets the start, as do the rested duo of Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kanté, all of whom will need to turn back the clock to 2021 at the very least. Not sure who’s going to score the goals we need to over the 0-2 first leg deficit, but hey.

Ancelotti sticks with the tried and true for Real Madrid.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Arrizabalaga | Chalobah, Silva (c), W.Fofana | Cucurella, Kanté, Enzo, Kovačić, James | Havertz, Gallagher

Substitutes from: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Hall, Chukwuemeka, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Ziyech, Mudryk, Sterling, Pulisic, Félix

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-3-3):

Courtois | Camavinga, Alaba, Éder Militão, Carvajal | Kroos, Modrić, Valverde | Vinícius Júnior, Benzema (c), Rodrygo

Substitutes from: Lunin, Luis López, Vallejo, Nacho, E.Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rüdiger, Mariano Díaz

Date / Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Daniele Orsato (on pitch); Massimiliano Irrati (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); Univision, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Univision Now, Paramount+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!