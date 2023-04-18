Only a miracle will see Chelsea progress to the semifinals of the Champions League as Real Madrid come into the second leg with a two-goal cushion. Ben Chilwell’s red card makes things even more difficult. Is it time to change things around?

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community continue to favour the 3-4-3 over Frank Lampard’s favoured 4-2-3-1 (16%) or 4-3-3 (23%). The gap has widened again between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Édouard Mendy (25%) after a close call at the weekend, with the latter remaining on the bench.

Trevoh Chalobah moves into the back three while Marc Cucurella replaces the suspended Chilwell. Reece James, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana retain their spots from the first leg. This means that César Azpilicueta (20%) and Lewis Hall (16%) provide the depth.

Chelsea greatly missed N’Golo Kanté at the weekend and, as one would expect, he comes in to try and save the day, partnering up with Enzo Fernández. Conor Gallagher (15%) was one of the few players to come away with any credit to his name against Brighton but he joins Mateo Kovačić (33%) and Denis Zakaria (5%) on the bench.

Another player who showed several good signs in an otherwise painful defeat on Saturday was Mykhailo Mudryk, and the community reward him with a start. Mason Mount and João Félix complete the attacking band. Kai Havertz (41%) was a doubt but should now be available; Raheem Sterling (28%) and Christian Pulisic (29%) rightfully get benched — and don’t even get me started on Hakim Ziyech (11%).

3-4-3 (42%)

Arrizabalaga (74%) | Chalobah (42%), Silva (99%), Fofana (95%) | Cucurella (66%), Kanté (98%), Enzo (95%), James (97%) | Mudryk (73%), Félix (62%), Mount (72%)