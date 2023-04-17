Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea’s Champions League history certainly has its fair share of historic comebacks, including perhaps the greatest game ever played at Stamford Bridge, the 4-1 extra-time victory of Napoli in the second leg of the 2012 Round of 16 to overturn a two-goal first leg deficit. And of course, last year we almost did something quite similar against Madrid in this exact round, away from home, even.

A similar comeback tomorrow would feel even more unlikely given how the rest of our season has turned out, but stranger things have happened. (Have they?)

In any case, a comeback will have to be accomplished without Kalidou Koulibaly, whose injury in the first leg was a critical turning point, and Ben Chilwell, who is suspended after his subsequent red card. Kai Havertz (knee) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back) are questionable, the latter more so than the former. Carney Chukwuemeka and Armando Broja remain out.

This is the final meaningful game of the season. Choose wisely, and maybe it won’t be.

