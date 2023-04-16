It has been two weeks since Chelsea Women travelled to Walsall and beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Women’s Super League, quickly rebounding from the 2-0 loss against Manchester City that muddled the title race.
Now in the Women’s FA Cup semifinal against the Villans, expectations have not changed. Especially in light of manager Emma Hayes’ lineup choices, with a strong team to start today’s match boosted by Pernille Harder’s return to the squad.
Aston Villa starting eleven:
Hampton | Mayling, Lehmann, Daly, Dali, Staniforth, Turner (c), Patten, Hanson, Pacheco, Nobbs
Substitutes from: Leat, Allen, Boye-Hlorkah, Gregory, Blindkilde Brown, Magill, Keitley, Littlejohn
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Musovic | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Carter | Leupolz, Cuthbert | James, Cankovic, Reiten | Kerr
Substitutes from: Orman, Ingle, Fleming, Kaneryd, Charles, Harder, Abdullina
Date / Time: Sunday, April 2, 2023, 14.15 BST; 9:15am EDT; 7:45pm IST
Venue: Bescot Stadium, Walsall, UK
On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); none (India); none (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); The FA Player (USA; everywhere else without local rights/broadcast)
Let’s do this!
