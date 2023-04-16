 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aston Villa WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s FA Cup semifinal: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Paving the way to another final

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
Aston Villa v Chelsea: Vitality Women’s FA Cup Semi Final Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It has been two weeks since Chelsea Women travelled to Walsall and beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Women’s Super League, quickly rebounding from the 2-0 loss against Manchester City that muddled the title race.

Now in the Women’s FA Cup semifinal against the Villans, expectations have not changed. Especially in light of manager Emma Hayes’ lineup choices, with a strong team to start today’s match boosted by Pernille Harder’s return to the squad.

Aston Villa starting eleven:
Hampton | Mayling, Lehmann, Daly, Dali, Staniforth, Turner (c), Patten, Hanson, Pacheco, Nobbs

Substitutes from: Leat, Allen, Boye-Hlorkah, Gregory, Blindkilde Brown, Magill, Keitley, Littlejohn

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Musovic | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Carter | Leupolz, Cuthbert | James, Cankovic, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Orman, Ingle, Fleming, Kaneryd, Charles, Harder, Abdullina

Date / Time: Sunday, April 2, 2023, 14.15 BST; 9:15am EDT; 7:45pm IST
Venue: Bescot Stadium, Walsall, UK

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); none (India); none (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); The FA Player (USA; everywhere else without local rights/broadcast)

Let’s do this!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History