It has been two weeks since Chelsea Women travelled to Walsall and beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Women’s Super League, quickly rebounding from the 2-0 loss against Manchester City that muddled the title race.

Now in the Women’s FA Cup semifinal against the Villans, expectations have not changed. Especially in light of manager Emma Hayes’ lineup choices, with a strong team to start today’s match boosted by Pernille Harder’s return to the squad.

Aston Villa starting eleven:

Hampton | Mayling, Lehmann, Daly, Dali, Staniforth, Turner (c), Patten, Hanson, Pacheco, Nobbs

Substitutes from: Leat, Allen, Boye-Hlorkah, Gregory, Blindkilde Brown, Magill, Keitley, Littlejohn

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):

Musovic | Périsset, Mjelde, Eriksson (c), Carter | Leupolz, Cuthbert | James, Cankovic, Reiten | Kerr

Substitutes from: Orman, Ingle, Fleming, Kaneryd, Charles, Harder, Abdullina

Date / Time: Sunday, April 2, 2023, 14.15 BST; 9:15am EDT; 7:45pm IST

Venue: Bescot Stadium, Walsall, UK

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); none (India); none (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); The FA Player (USA; everywhere else without local rights/broadcast)

Let’s do this!