Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos scores 5 minutes into first ever top flight match

By David Pasztor
Vasco Da Gama v ABC RN - Copa do Brazil 2023 Photo by Daniel Castelo Branco/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Andrey Santos turned quite a few heads earlier this calendar year when he not only captained Brazil to the U20 South American championship, but also contributed with a tournament-leading six goals.

The 18-year-old midfielder was hoping to leverage that into a work permit and a first-team Chelsea spot, but he was denied permission to stay and work, and thus had to hit the loan trail, eventually re-joining his former team, Vasco da Gama until at least the end of the European season.

Last year, the youngster was key to Vasco earning promotion to the Brazilian Séria A from the second division, so it’s only fitting that not only did he get to start their first game back in the top flight after a two-year absence, but he scored their first goal back in the big time as well. And it took him less than five minutes to do so!

This loan, which is expected to be reevaluated in the summer, just might be the best move for young Andrey anyway, with far more meaningful minutes on tap to keep developing than if he had stayed at Chelsea.

But, it’s great to see him get off to a great start at this higher level, with Vasco going on to win 2-1 against Atlético-MG. Santos would play all but the final 10 minutes.

