Kai Havertz nursing ‘little’ knee injury, ‘should be fine’ for Real Madrid

By David Pasztor
Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kai Havertz missed yesterday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion, one that he otherwise might have been expected to start given that he did not start our previous game, but as Frank Lampard revealed just before our latest tragic performance, our leading goalscorer (!) is nursing a minor knee injury.

“Kai has had a little issue with his knee, which he felt in Madrid on Wednesday night. He should be fine for Tuesday.”

-Frank Lampard; source: The Athletic

While we did manage to break our six-hour goal-drought, there was nothing in this performance to give us much confidence going into the remaining seven Premier League games of the season, let alone Tuesday night against Real Madrid staring at a two-goal deficit to the reigning European champions.

But King Kai usually saves his very best for the biggest occasions, so if we are to have any hope of a miracle, you’d have to think he’d have to be a part of the team.

