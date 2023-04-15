 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
Chelsea FC v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Brighton have hardly lost in 2023 (just 2 defeats in all competitions) and are on course for their best ever Premier League finish. Chelsea have done little else but lose in 2023 and are on course for worst Premier League finish in nearly 30 years.

Can we flip that script, at least for a day?

Lampard, as promised, has rotated the squad significantly, giving chances and minutes to those who might be willing to step up. What’s resulted out of that isn’t too confidence-inspiring for some reason however...

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Kepa (c) | Chilwell, Badiashile, W.Fofana, Chalobah | Zakaria, Enzo, Gallagher | Mudryk, Sterling, Pulisic

Substitutes from: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, James, Kovačić, Mount, Félix, Ziyech, Aubameyang

Brighton starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sanchez | Estupinan, Dunk (c), Webster, Veltman | Caicedo, Groß | Mitoma, Mac Allister, March | Ferguson

Substitutes from: McGill, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Offiah, Moran

Date / Time: Saturday, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Chris Kavanagh (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History