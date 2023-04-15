Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Brighton have hardly lost in 2023 (just 2 defeats in all competitions) and are on course for their best ever Premier League finish. Chelsea have done little else but lose in 2023 and are on course for worst Premier League finish in nearly 30 years.
Can we flip that script, at least for a day?
Lampard, as promised, has rotated the squad significantly, giving chances and minutes to those who might be willing to step up. What’s resulted out of that isn’t too confidence-inspiring for some reason however...
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Kepa (c) | Chilwell, Badiashile, W.Fofana, Chalobah | Zakaria, Enzo, Gallagher | Mudryk, Sterling, Pulisic
Substitutes from: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, James, Kovačić, Mount, Félix, Ziyech, Aubameyang
Brighton starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sanchez | Estupinan, Dunk (c), Webster, Veltman | Caicedo, Groß | Mitoma, Mac Allister, March | Ferguson
Substitutes from: McGill, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Offiah, Moran
Date / Time: Saturday, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Chris Kavanagh (VAR)
On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
