Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Brighton have hardly lost in 2023 (just 2 defeats in all competitions) and are on course for their best ever Premier League finish. Chelsea have done little else but lose in 2023 and are on course for worst Premier League finish in nearly 30 years.

Can we flip that script, at least for a day?

Lampard, as promised, has rotated the squad significantly, giving chances and minutes to those who might be willing to step up. What’s resulted out of that isn’t too confidence-inspiring for some reason however...

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Kepa (c) | Chilwell, Badiashile, W.Fofana, Chalobah | Zakaria, Enzo, Gallagher | Mudryk, Sterling, Pulisic

Substitutes from: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, James, Kovačić, Mount, Félix, Ziyech, Aubameyang

Brighton starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sanchez | Estupinan, Dunk (c), Webster, Veltman | Caicedo, Groß | Mitoma, Mac Allister, March | Ferguson

Substitutes from: McGill, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Offiah, Moran

Date / Time: Saturday, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Chris Kavanagh (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!