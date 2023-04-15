Chelsea’s streak of bad results just won’t end and our next game against a well-organized and dangerous Brighton & Hove Albion side certainly isn’t making things any easier. The only real positive is that we have a near fully fit squad to make some adjustments and still field a strong team — at least on paper.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Change might soon be on the horizon as the WAGNH community only barely stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga over Édouard Mendy (46%). The formation, on the other hand, is more clear cut with the 3-4-3 remaining first choice over the 3-5-2 (15%) and any of the 4-at-the-back ones.

What started rather well has turned into one nightmare performance after another for Marc Cucurella (12%) and he rightfully remains a firm second choice to Ben Chilwell at wing-back; Reece James starts on the opposite side. Benoît Badiashile comes in for the injured Kalidou Koulibaly but Trevoh Chalobah (33%) can’t displace either Thiago Silva or Wes Fofana.

The 3-man midfield is scrapped as Enzo Fernández partners up with N’Golo Kanté in the pivot after yet another poor performance from Mateo Kovačić (25%). This gives a once favoured Denis Zakaria (25%) hope but it isn’t enough just yet. Conor Gallagher (13%) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (13%) round off the numbers.

Mason Mount returns to the starting lineup with the most votes of any attacker, thereby displacing Raheem Sterling (22%), who has arguably been one of Chelsea’s worst performers of late. Mykhailo Mudryk is given a chance to prove his worth ahead of Christian Pulisic (36%) and Noni Madueke (23%). João Félix is the only one to retain his spot up front and plays as false nine instead of Kai Havertz (31%) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (30%).

3-4-3 (42%)

Arrizabalaga (53%) | Badiashile (79%), Silva (65%), Fofana (70%) | Chilwell (82%), Kanté (66%), Enzo (84%), James (80%) | Mudryk (50%), Félix (44%), Mount (61%)