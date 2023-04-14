It’s now five games without a win and four games without even a single goal as Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge for Frank Lampard’s first home game as Caretaker Manager. His presence alone should lead to some positive vibes, though it’s all quite precarious.

Will we ever win a game again? Will we ever score again?

The answer is surely yes ... unless it isn’t.

The squad’s as healthy (and thus as sizeable) as it’s ever been this season, with only Armando Broja definitely out as he continues his ACL rehab. Carney Chukwuemeka missed the trip to Madrid with an unspecified knock while Kalidou Koulibaly is surely out (though as yet unconfirmed) after being forced off in that game with an apparent hamstring strain.

Unlike in Europe, we literally do have everyone eligible, so we should have options galore. Just have to take the right ones.

Choose wisely!

