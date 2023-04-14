Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Kanté and Silva not enough

1. THIAGO SILVA (6.4)

Silva was back after six weeks out, and despite just a couple days of training, he was yet again the class of this sorry bunch.

This was his 11th Man of the Match by these player ratings; no one else has more than 4 (Félix, Kepa). And certainly no one else has been as consistent and consistently excellent as Thiago. Long may that (still) continue!

2. N’GOLO KANTÉ (6.2)

The unique stat, if you want to call it a stat, that everybody noted was that Kanté has now had four different managers in his last four appearances for Chelsea, and how this was emblematic of our season. And while that’s true, what’s far more emblematic of this particular season at a club where hiring and firing managers is fairly commonplace (though not quite to this season’s extent), is that none of those four appearances have seen Kanté and Chelsea emerge on the winning end.

When was the last time Kanté has gone four appearances without a win? Wouldn’t surprise me if that has never happened in his Chelsea career. (Okay, I looked it up. It happened twice, both in 2019-20, first at the very start of the season: Man Utd A 0-4, Liverpool N 2-2, Leicester H 0-1, Liverpool H 1-2; and then just before the pandemic: Newcastle A 0-1, Arsenal H 2-2, Leicester A 2-2, Man Utd H 0-2.)

3. KALIDOU KOULIBALY (5.9)

Perhaps it’s noteworthy that the three oldest and most experienced players in the team were the three highest rated players on this latest disappointing day. And while K2’s season has been far from exceptional, his early exit due to injury was as much of a turning point in this game as anything else.

vs. REAL MADRID (CL, A, L 0-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Silva (6.4), Kanté (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Koulibaly (5.9), Enzo (5.6), Arrizabalaga (5.4), W.Fofana (5.4), Chalobah (5.2, sub), Mount (5.2, sub), James (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Gallagher (4.7, sub), Chilwell (4.5), Havertz (4.4, sub), Kovačić (4.4)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Félix (3.8), Cucurella (3.6, sub), Sterling (3.5)

OVERALL