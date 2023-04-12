Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the first leg of this quarterfinal matchup, the third straight year that we meet Real Madrid in the knockout rounds. The winners of this matchup have gone on to win the competition in each of the previous two seasons.
Both teams are almost fully fit, and certainly fully motivated.
Lampard has opted for a back-three, with Silva making his return, and a midfield-three, with two nominal forwards.
Todd Boehly is confident. Are you?
️ "Chelsea are going to win 3-0 tonight." ✅— Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2023
Todd Boehly is very confident about beating Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/L0SvqSmlGa
Here we go!
Real Madrid starting lineup (4-3-3):
Courtois | Camavinga, Alaba, Éder Militão, Carvajal | Kroos, Modrić, Valverde | Vinícius Júnior, Benzema (c), Rodrygo
Substitutes from: Lunin, Luis López, Vallejo, Nacho, E.Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rüdiger, Mariano Díaz
Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):
Arrizabalaga | Koulibaly, Silva (c), Fofana | Chilwell, Kovačić, Enzo, Kanté, James | Sterling, Félix
Substitutes from: Mendy, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Mount, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella
Date / Time: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain
Referee: François Letexier (on pitch); Tomasz Kwiatkowski (VAR)
On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); Univision, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Univision Now, Paramount+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)
