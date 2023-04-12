 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Denis Doyle - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Welcome to the first leg of this quarterfinal matchup, the third straight year that we meet Real Madrid in the knockout rounds. The winners of this matchup have gone on to win the competition in each of the previous two seasons.

Both teams are almost fully fit, and certainly fully motivated.

Lampard has opted for a back-three, with Silva making his return, and a midfield-three, with two nominal forwards.

Todd Boehly is confident. Are you?

Here we go!

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-3-3):
Courtois | Camavinga, Alaba, Éder Militão, Carvajal | Kroos, Modrić, Valverde | Vinícius Júnior, Benzema (c), Rodrygo

Substitutes from: Lunin, Luis López, Vallejo, Nacho, E.Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rüdiger, Mariano Díaz

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):
Arrizabalaga | Koulibaly, Silva (c), Fofana | Chilwell, Kovačić, Enzo, Kanté, James | Sterling, Félix

Substitutes from: Mendy, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Mount, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella

Date / Time: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain
Referee: François Letexier (on pitch); Tomasz Kwiatkowski (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); Univision, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Univision Now, Paramount+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

