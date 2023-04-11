Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kanté, Mason Mount all fit to travel and play against Real Madrid

Chelsea have landed in Madrid ahead of tomorrow night’s first leg quarterfinal matchup against Real Madrid, which sounds super scary and will undoubtedly be quite scary ... but perhaps will be made a bit less scary thanks to the presence of Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kanté, both of whom traveled.

Kanté was certainly expected to be there after making his first start in seven months last week and getting the weekend off to recuperate, but the inclusion of Silva was far from certain after the 38-year-old returned to training just this week after five weeks out with a knee injury.

But Frank Lampard did confirm in his pre-match press conference that Silva is fit and thus hopefully maybe even ready to start!

“They (Silva, Kanté and Mason Mount) are all fit. They are all in the squad. The three players you mentioned are good and are here.” -Frank Lampard; source: Football.London

In fact, the only players not to travel are Carney Chukwuemeka (mystery injury) and Armando Broja (ACL recovery), and of course those who are ineligible (Aubameyang, Madueke, Badiashile).

Let’s go!