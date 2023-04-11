Official: Ben Chilwell signs new long-term Chelsea contract extension!

Well that didn’t take long!

Just a day after reports emerged of Ben Chilwell being ready to sign a new contract ... he has signed a new contract! That’s what we like to see. Efficiency! Given how these things can often drag out for weeks and months, it’s nice to see it get done expeditiously. (Or we just have better rumor control.)

Anyway, Chilly’s here to stay for another four years, extending from 2025 to 2027. We can look forward to having the 26-year-old in his prime years in a Chelsea shirt.

“I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract. “We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome.” -Ben Chilwell; source: Chelsea FC

Congrats, Chilly! Here’s hoping for more smiles, and more trophies in our future.