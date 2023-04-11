Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

Ahead of the biggest game of the season, Chelsea’s injury has shrunk to the smallest it’s been in recent memory. Of course, that now leaves us with a few too many players to choose from — normally a “good problem to have” as the old cliché goes, but as we’ve shown this season, you can definitely have too much of that “good” thing.

Still, it’s definitely preferable to have (almost) everyone available, as opposed to having to deal with an injury list numbering in double digits. Even Thiago Silva has returned to training this week, joining the likes of N’Golo Kanté, Mason Mount, and César Azpilicueta — though only Kanté is definitely fit enough to start at this point.

Given such bountiful options, the possibilities are essentially endless, with multiple different configurations available in defense, midfield, and attack. But just like for Doctor Strange in the multiverse, there may be only one future where we come out victorious in the endgame.

Choose wisely.

