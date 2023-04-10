Thiago Silva back in training!

Chelsea returned to the training ground this morning to begin preparations for Wednesday’s first leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, and while we may be massive underdogs, if there’s ever time for hopes to be resurrected, it’s on Easter Monday (if you celebrate).

And speaking of resurrections and saviors, Thiago Silva!

Our best player of the last couple years, the anchor of our defensive unit has been out for the past five weeks after suffering a knee injury against Tottenham in late February. He was expected to be out for up to six weeks, so he’s right on course with his recovery, which in and of itself is already impressive given his age.

Whether the 38-year-old will be ready for Madrid on Wednesday is still questionable, but he will undoubtedly do everything in his power to be there and be ready to stop Karim Benzema & Co. Impossible that may be, but miracles do happen and our best chance would be with Silva in the team.

As per the official website, Mason Mount was also back in training after unexpectedly missing the weekend’s defeat at Wolves. N’Golo Kanté, who was rested for that game, was present as well.