Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Against Everton nearly two weeks ago, Chelsea dominated in the first half but failed to make the most of the chances they found. Today against Aston Villa, Chelsea dominated in the first half but failed to make the most of the chances they found.

That was the opposite case for Aston Villa, whose approaches to our area were few but always looking more dangerous that ours. After a John McGinn attempt that hit the crossbar, Ollie Watkins enjoyed great help from defensive mistakes by Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to get the Villans in front at Stamford Bridge 18 minutes into the match.

Chelsea continued to reign over ball retention and shots at goal, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was on a good day and our finishers were not. Chilwell, who was in his usual battle-ready self, scored an equalizer at the end of the half which was invalidated since the defender fouled a Villa player in the play.

The second half demanded Chelsea to have more incisiveness in their attacking plays. The Blues however struggled to do so, while the Villans did not. In fact they scored again via John McGinn with a powerful shot from range at goal.

N’Golo Kanté made his return to the pitch after several months of absence and almost scored in the process. However the Frenchman was only another player taking shots that were either blocked, off-target or saved by Emiliano Martínez.

Looks to be a 3-4-3 with Reece James and Marc Cucurella as wide centre-backs, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell slotting in as wing-backs on right and left flanks, respectively.

Subs are N’Golo Kanté for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Noni Madueke for Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher for

Having a single “natural” centre-back bites us in the behind with Cucurella clearing the ball for Watkins to dink it over Kepa.

Chilwell is a warrior, but he was too much of it in his first half (potential) equalizer.

John McGinn scores as Kepa does not have the reach to get after his long-range attempt.

Mykhailo Mudryk is not only at a rough stage in his development, but he is also in a rough place in his Chelsea career. Not a good game for him at all.

Great to see you back, Kanté! Even if not at the best of circumstances.

Chelsea end the match with more than 25 shots at goal, with eight of them on target. However shot volume matters very little when those attempts were mostly so, so poor.

Next up: Liverpool at home in the Premier League.

