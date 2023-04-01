Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s an epic midtable showdown at Stamford Bridge, two teams level on points in 10th and 11th, separated by just five goals in goal-difference. Not the place we want to be but we can’t just wish it away.
Winning would be welcome however. A good run of results could yet take us into a top-six/-seven finish, and more importantly get some rhythm and flow going for the Champions League quarterfinals (and beyond).
Graham Potter has gone for a one-defender look, which could be a 3-4-3 or a 4-3-3, depending on where Loftus-Cheek (right back? midfield?) and Cucurella (center back? left back? left-center?) play. Seems a bit risky either way (especially with Badiashile and Chalobah on the bench), but I guess we’ll see.
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, James | Chilwell, Kovačić, Enzo, Loftus-Cheek | Mudryk, Havertz, João Félix
Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Kanté, Mount, Madueke, Pulisic
Aston Villa starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Martínez | Álex Moreno, Mings, Konsa, Young | Douglas Luiz, McGinn (c) | Buendía, J.Ramsey, Kamara | Watkins
Substitutes from: Sinisalo, Wright, Diego Carlos, Traoré, Chambers, Durán, Digne, Bailey, Dendoncker
Date / Time: Saturday, April 1, 2023, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch): Tony Harrington (VAR)
On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
LIVE BLOG
