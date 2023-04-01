Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s an epic midtable showdown at Stamford Bridge, two teams level on points in 10th and 11th, separated by just five goals in goal-difference. Not the place we want to be but we can’t just wish it away.

Winning would be welcome however. A good run of results could yet take us into a top-six/-seven finish, and more importantly get some rhythm and flow going for the Champions League quarterfinals (and beyond).

Graham Potter has gone for a one-defender look, which could be a 3-4-3 or a 4-3-3, depending on where Loftus-Cheek (right back? midfield?) and Cucurella (center back? left back? left-center?) play. Seems a bit risky either way (especially with Badiashile and Chalobah on the bench), but I guess we’ll see.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, James | Chilwell, Kovačić, Enzo, Loftus-Cheek | Mudryk, Havertz, João Félix

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Kanté, Mount, Madueke, Pulisic

Aston Villa starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Martínez | Álex Moreno, Mings, Konsa, Young | Douglas Luiz, McGinn (c) | Buendía, J.Ramsey, Kamara | Watkins

Substitutes from: Sinisalo, Wright, Diego Carlos, Traoré, Chambers, Durán, Digne, Bailey, Dendoncker

Date / Time: Saturday, April 1, 2023, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch): Tony Harrington (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!